The live MusmeCoin price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $54.87K. The table above accurately updates our MSM price in real time. The price of MSM is up 1.04% since last hour, up 0.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.94M. MSM has a circulating supply of 2.60B coins and a max supply of 5.00B MSM.

MusmeCoin Stats

What is the market cap of MusmeCoin?

The current market cap of MusmeCoin is $10.37M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MusmeCoin?

Currently, 13.76M of MSM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $54.87K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.09%.

What is the current price of MusmeCoin?

The price of 1 MusmeCoin currently costs $0.004.

How many MusmeCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of MusmeCoin is 2.60B. This is the total amount of MSM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MusmeCoin?

MusmeCoin (MSM) currently ranks 1545 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

