price

$223.75

$0

(0%)

24h low

$219.48

24h high

$226.86

The live Marinade Staked SOL price today is $223.75 with a 24-hour trading volume of $19.03M. The table above accurately updates our MSOL price in real time. The price of MSOL is down -0.23% since last hour, down -0.41% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $943.30M. MSOL has a circulating supply of 4.22M coins and a max supply of 4.22M MSOL.

Marinade Staked SOL Stats

What is the market cap of Marinade Staked SOL?

The current market cap of Marinade Staked SOL is $944.69M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Marinade Staked SOL?

Currently, 85.06K of MSOL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $19.03M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.41%.

What is the current price of Marinade Staked SOL?

The price of 1 Marinade Staked SOL currently costs $223.75.

How many Marinade Staked SOL are there?

The current circulating supply of Marinade Staked SOL is 4.22M. This is the total amount of MSOL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Marinade Staked SOL?

Marinade Staked SOL (MSOL) currently ranks 104 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 944.69M

-0.41 %

Market Cap Rank

#104

24H Volume

$ 19.03M

Circulating Supply

4,200,000

