$0.996 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $1.00 24h high $1.00

The live Metronome Synth USD price today is $1.00 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 3.05M. The table above accurately updates our MSUSD price in real time. The price of MSUSD is up 0.04% since last hour, down -0.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 17.15M. MSUSD has a circulating supply of 17.21M coins and a max supply of 17.21M MSUSD .