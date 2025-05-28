mtd

Live Minted price updates and the latest Minted news.

price

$0.0511

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.64

VS
USD
BTC

The live Minted price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $377.43K. The table above accurately updates our MTD price in real time. The price of MTD is up 137.70% since last hour, up 370.90% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $49.14M. MTD has a circulating supply of 232.74M coins and a max supply of 961.22M MTD.

Minted Stats

What is the market cap of Minted?

The current market cap of Minted is $12.12M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Minted?

Currently, 7.38M of MTD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $377.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 370.90%.

What is the current price of Minted?

The price of 1 Minted currently costs $0.05.

How many Minted are there?

The current circulating supply of Minted is 232.74M. This is the total amount of MTD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Minted?

Minted (MTD) currently ranks 1320 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.12M

370.90 %

Market Cap Rank

#1320

24H Volume

$ 377.43K

Circulating Supply

230,000,000

