Metal Pay (Metallicus, Inc.) develops blockchain payment products for digital assets. The company was founded in 2016, with its headquarters in San Francisco, California. Metal's flagship product, Metal Pay, is an FDIC insured bank account which allows for the purchase, sale, and P2P transfer of over 40 cryptocurrencies. Metal Pay allows people to instantly send money to friends, family and businesses with just a phone number and rewards them with some cryptocurrency for each transaction.