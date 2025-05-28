mubarak

MubarakMUBARAK

Live Mubarak price updates and the latest Mubarak news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0507

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.05

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mubarak price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $50.69M. The table above accurately updates our MUBARAK price in real time. The price of MUBARAK is up 0.10% since last hour, down -4.35% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $50.71M. MUBARAK has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MUBARAK.

Mubarak Stats

What is the market cap of Mubarak?

The current market cap of Mubarak is $50.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mubarak?

Currently, 999.54M of MUBARAK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $50.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.35%.

What is the current price of Mubarak?

The price of 1 Mubarak currently costs $0.05.

How many Mubarak are there?

The current circulating supply of Mubarak is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MUBARAK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mubarak?

Mubarak (MUBARAK) currently ranks 730 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 50.76M

-4.35 %

Market Cap Rank

#730

24H Volume

$ 50.69M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Mubarak news