mubarakah

MubarakahMUBARAKAH

Live Mubarakah price updates and the latest Mubarakah news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00672

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.007

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mubarakah price today is $0.007 with a 24-hour trading volume of $10.58M. The table above accurately updates our MUBARAKAH price in real time. The price of MUBARAKAH is down -5.46% since last hour, up 30.47% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $6.72M. MUBARAKAH has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MUBARAKAH.

Mubarakah Stats

What is the market cap of Mubarakah?

The current market cap of Mubarakah is $6.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mubarakah?

Currently, 1.57B of MUBARAKAH were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $10.58M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 30.47%.

What is the current price of Mubarakah?

The price of 1 Mubarakah currently costs $0.007.

How many Mubarakah are there?

The current circulating supply of Mubarakah is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MUBARAKAH that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mubarakah?

Mubarakah (MUBARAKAH) currently ranks 1732 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 6.80M

30.47 %

Market Cap Rank

#1732

24H Volume

$ 10.58M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Mubarakah news