$0.0102

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Multi Universe Central price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.07M. The table above accurately updates our MUC price in real time. The price of MUC is down -3.88% since last hour, up 17.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.17M. MUC has a circulating supply of 430.35M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MUC.

Multi Universe Central Stats

What is the market cap of Multi Universe Central?

The current market cap of Multi Universe Central is $4.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Multi Universe Central?

Currently, 301.73M of MUC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.07M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 17.93%.

What is the current price of Multi Universe Central?

The price of 1 Multi Universe Central currently costs $0.01.

How many Multi Universe Central are there?

The current circulating supply of Multi Universe Central is 430.35M. This is the total amount of MUC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Multi Universe Central?

Multi Universe Central (MUC) currently ranks 1739 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 4.58M

17.93 %

Market Cap Rank

#1739

24H Volume

$ 3.07M

Circulating Supply

430,000,000

