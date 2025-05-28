mumu

MumuMUMU

Live Mumu price updates and the latest Mumu news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.00000000421

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.000000004

24h high

$0.00000002

VS
USD
BTC

The live Mumu price today is $0.000000004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $120.04K. The table above accurately updates our MUMU price in real time. The price of MUMU is up 0.53% since last hour, up 7.03% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.90M. MUMU has a circulating supply of 689.10T coins and a max supply of 689.10T MUMU.

Mumu Stats

What is the market cap of Mumu?

The current market cap of Mumu is $14.40M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mumu?

Currently, 28.51T of MUMU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $120.04K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 7.03%.

What is the current price of Mumu?

The price of 1 Mumu currently costs $0.000000004.

How many Mumu are there?

The current circulating supply of Mumu is 689.10T. This is the total amount of MUMU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mumu?

Mumu (MUMU) currently ranks 1539 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.40M

7.03 %

Market Cap Rank

#1539

24H Volume

$ 120.04K

Circulating Supply

690,000,000,000,000

latest Mumu news