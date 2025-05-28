mundi

$0.00964

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.005

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Salvator Mundi price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.76M. The table above accurately updates our MUNDI price in real time. The price of MUNDI is up 5.99% since last hour, up 84.34% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.64M. MUNDI has a circulating supply of 999.79M coins and a max supply of 999.79M MUNDI.

Salvator Mundi Stats

What is the market cap of Salvator Mundi?

The current market cap of Salvator Mundi is $10.02M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Salvator Mundi?

Currently, 1.63B of MUNDI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.76M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 84.34%.

What is the current price of Salvator Mundi?

The price of 1 Salvator Mundi currently costs $0.01.

How many Salvator Mundi are there?

The current circulating supply of Salvator Mundi is 999.79M. This is the total amount of MUNDI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Salvator Mundi?

Salvator Mundi (MUNDI) currently ranks 1723 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 10.02M

84.34 %

Market Cap Rank

#1723

24H Volume

$ 15.76M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

