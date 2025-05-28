mura

Live Murasaki price updates and the latest Murasaki news.

price

$4.23

$0

(0%)

24h low

$3.74

24h high

$5.51

VS
USD
BTC

The live Murasaki price today is $4.23 with a 24-hour trading volume of $208.66K. The table above accurately updates our MURA price in real time. The price of MURA is down -0.15% since last hour, down -14.27% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.23B. MURA has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MURA.

Murasaki Stats

What is the market cap of Murasaki?

The current market cap of Murasaki is $5.01B. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Murasaki?

Currently, 49.33K of MURA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $208.66K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -14.27%.

What is the current price of Murasaki?

The price of 1 Murasaki currently costs $4.23.

How many Murasaki are there?

The current circulating supply of Murasaki is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MURA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Murasaki?

Murasaki (MURA) currently ranks 34 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.01B

-14.27 %

Market Cap Rank

#34

24H Volume

$ 208.66K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

