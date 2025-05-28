mvl

$0.00344

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.003

24h high

$0.003

VS
USD
BTC

The live MVL price today is $0.003 with a 24-hour trading volume of $708.20K. The table above accurately updates our MVL price in real time. The price of MVL is down -0.34% since last hour, up 0.40% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $95.73M. MVL has a circulating supply of 26.60B coins and a max supply of 27.80B MVL.

MVL Stats

What is the market cap of MVL?

The current market cap of MVL is $91.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MVL?

Currently, 205.68M of MVL were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $708.20K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.40%.

What is the current price of MVL?

The price of 1 MVL currently costs $0.003.

How many MVL are there?

The current circulating supply of MVL is 26.60B. This is the total amount of MVL that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MVL?

MVL (MVL) currently ranks 528 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 91.61M

0.40 %

Market Cap Rank

#528

24H Volume

$ 708.20K

Circulating Supply

27,000,000,000

