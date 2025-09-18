mvrk

The live Mavryk Network price today is $0.15 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.45M. The table above accurately updates our MVRK price in real time. The price of MVRK is up 18.10% since last hour, down -42.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $43.58M. MVRK has a circulating supply of 300.00M coins and a max supply of 300.00M MVRK.

Mavryk Network Stats

What is the market cap of Mavryk Network?

The current market cap of Mavryk Network is $43.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Mavryk Network?

Currently, 9.98M of MVRK were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -42.32%.

What is the current price of Mavryk Network?

The price of 1 Mavryk Network currently costs $0.15.

How many Mavryk Network are there?

The current circulating supply of Mavryk Network is 300.00M. This is the total amount of MVRK that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Mavryk Network?

Mavryk Network (MVRK) currently ranks 887 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 43.58M

-42.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#887

24H Volume

$ 1.45M

Circulating Supply

300,000,000

