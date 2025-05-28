mwd

$0.00442

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.005

The live MEW WOOF DAO price today is $0.004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $491.80K. The table above accurately updates our MWD price in real time. The price of MWD is down -1.69% since last hour, up 15.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $4.42M. MWD has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B MWD.

MEW WOOF DAO Stats

What is the market cap of MEW WOOF DAO?

The current market cap of MEW WOOF DAO is $5.09M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MEW WOOF DAO?

Currently, 111.32M of MWD were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $491.80K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 15.23%.

What is the current price of MEW WOOF DAO?

The price of 1 MEW WOOF DAO currently costs $0.004.

How many MEW WOOF DAO are there?

The current circulating supply of MEW WOOF DAO is 1.00B. This is the total amount of MWD that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MEW WOOF DAO?

MEW WOOF DAO (MWD) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 5.09M

15.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 491.80K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

