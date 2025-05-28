mx

Live MX price updates and the latest MX news.

price

$2.71

$0

(0%)

24h low

$2.70

24h high

$2.72

VS
USD
BTC

The live MX price today is $2.71 with a 24-hour trading volume of $13.12M. The table above accurately updates our MX price in real time. The price of MX is down -0.24% since last hour, down -0.54% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $1.13B. MX has a circulating supply of 94.31M coins and a max supply of 416.19M MX.

MX Stats

What is the market cap of MX?

The current market cap of MX is $255.35M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MX?

Currently, 4.84M of MX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $13.12M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.54%.

What is the current price of MX?

The price of 1 MX currently costs $2.71.

How many MX are there?

The current circulating supply of MX is 94.31M. This is the total amount of MX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MX?

MX (MX) currently ranks 266 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 255.35M

-0.54 %

Market Cap Rank

#266

24H Volume

$ 13.12M

Circulating Supply

94,000,000

