$0.00491

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.001

24h high

$0.005

VS
USD
BTC

The live Moonchain price today is $0.005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $23.47M. The table above accurately updates our MXC price in real time. The price of MXC is down -6.05% since last hour, up 343.99% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.47M. MXC has a circulating supply of 2.95B coins and a max supply of 2.95B MXC.

Moonchain Stats

What is the market cap of Moonchain?

The current market cap of Moonchain is $14.47M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Moonchain?

Currently, 4.78B of MXC were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $23.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 343.99%.

What is the current price of Moonchain?

The price of 1 Moonchain currently costs $0.005.

How many Moonchain are there?

The current circulating supply of Moonchain is 2.95B. This is the total amount of MXC that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Moonchain?

Moonchain (MXC) currently ranks 1383 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 14.47M

343.99 %

Market Cap Rank

#1383

24H Volume

$ 23.47M

Circulating Supply

2,900,000,000

