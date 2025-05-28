mxm

$0.0472

The live MixMob price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $120.68K. The table above accurately updates our MXM price in real time. The price of MXM is down -0.09% since last hour, down -4.48% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $47.16M. MXM has a circulating supply of 135.31M coins and a max supply of 1.00B MXM.

MixMob Stats

What is the market cap of MixMob?

The current market cap of MixMob is $6.38M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of MixMob?

Currently, 2.56M of MXM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $120.68K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -4.48%.

What is the current price of MixMob?

The price of 1 MixMob currently costs $0.05.

How many MixMob are there?

The current circulating supply of MixMob is 135.31M. This is the total amount of MXM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of MixMob?

MixMob (MXM) currently ranks 1669 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.38M

-4.48 %

Market Cap Rank

#1669

24H Volume

$ 120.68K

Circulating Supply

140,000,000

