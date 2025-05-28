n3

Network3N3

Live Network3 price updates and the latest Network3 news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0108

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.009

24h high

$0.01

VS
USD
BTC

The live Network3 price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $735.43K. The table above accurately updates our N3 price in real time. The price of N3 is up 17.98% since last hour, up 8.46% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.84M. N3 has a circulating supply of 706.16M coins and a max supply of 1.00B N3.

Network3 Stats

What is the market cap of Network3?

The current market cap of Network3 is $7.81M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Network3?

Currently, 67.84M of N3 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $735.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 8.46%.

What is the current price of Network3?

The price of 1 Network3 currently costs $0.01.

How many Network3 are there?

The current circulating supply of Network3 is 706.16M. This is the total amount of N3 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Network3?

Network3 (N3) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 7.81M

8.46 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 735.43K

Circulating Supply

710,000,000

latest Network3 news