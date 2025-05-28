nacho

Nacho the KatNACHO

Live Nacho the Kat price updates and the latest Nacho the Kat news.

$0.0000532

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.00005

24h high

$0.00005

The live Nacho the Kat price today is $0.00005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $406.15K. The table above accurately updates our NACHO price in real time. The price of NACHO is down -0.05% since last hour, down -1.89% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $15.28M. NACHO has a circulating supply of 287.00B coins and a max supply of 287.00B NACHO.

Nacho the Kat Stats

What is the market cap of Nacho the Kat?

The current market cap of Nacho the Kat is $15.28M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nacho the Kat?

Currently, 7.63B of NACHO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $406.15K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.89%.

What is the current price of Nacho the Kat?

The price of 1 Nacho the Kat currently costs $0.00005.

How many Nacho the Kat are there?

The current circulating supply of Nacho the Kat is 287.00B. This is the total amount of NACHO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nacho the Kat?

Nacho the Kat (NACHO) currently ranks 1347 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 15.28M

-1.89 %

Market Cap Rank

#1347

24H Volume

$ 406.15K

Circulating Supply

290,000,000,000

