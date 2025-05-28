nailong

NailongNAILONG

Live Nailong price updates and the latest Nailong news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0115

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.02

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nailong price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.33M. The table above accurately updates our NAILONG price in real time. The price of NAILONG is down -10.04% since last hour, up 86.32% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.49M. NAILONG has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B NAILONG.

Nailong Stats

What is the market cap of Nailong?

The current market cap of Nailong is $11.80M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nailong?

Currently, 376.88M of NAILONG were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.33M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 86.32%.

What is the current price of Nailong?

The price of 1 Nailong currently costs $0.01.

How many Nailong are there?

The current circulating supply of Nailong is 1.00B. This is the total amount of NAILONG that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nailong?

Nailong (NAILONG) currently ranks 1685 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 11.80M

86.32 %

Market Cap Rank

#1685

24H Volume

$ 4.33M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

latest Nailong news