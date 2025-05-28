naka

The live Nakamoto Games price today is $0.38 with a 24-hour trading volume of $7.45M. The table above accurately updates our NAKA price in real time. The price of NAKA is up 0.03% since last hour, down -0.94% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $68.53M. NAKA has a circulating supply of 64.98M coins and a max supply of 180.00M NAKA.

What is the market cap of Nakamoto Games?

The current market cap of Nakamoto Games is $24.73M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nakamoto Games?

Currently, 19.56M of NAKA were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $7.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.94%.

What is the current price of Nakamoto Games?

The price of 1 Nakamoto Games currently costs $0.38.

How many Nakamoto Games are there?

The current circulating supply of Nakamoto Games is 64.98M. This is the total amount of NAKA that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nakamoto Games?

Nakamoto Games (NAKA) currently ranks 1092 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

