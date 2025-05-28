nals

$0.251

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.24

24h high

$0.35

The live NALS price today is $0.25 with a 24-hour trading volume of $840.49K. The table above accurately updates our NALS price in real time. The price of NALS is down -2.63% since last hour, down -10.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $5.27M. NALS has a circulating supply of 21.00M coins and a max supply of 21.00M NALS.

NALS Stats

What is the market cap of NALS?

The current market cap of NALS is $5.45M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NALS?

Currently, 3.35M of NALS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $840.49K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -10.62%.

What is the current price of NALS?

The price of 1 NALS currently costs $0.25.

How many NALS are there?

The current circulating supply of NALS is 21.00M. This is the total amount of NALS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NALS?

NALS (NALS) currently ranks 1736 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.45M

-10.62 %

Market Cap Rank

#1736

24H Volume

$ 840.49K

Circulating Supply

21,000,000

