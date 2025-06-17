NamadaNAM
The live Namada price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.90M. The table above accurately updates our NAM price in real time. The price of NAM is down -10.03% since last hour, up 57.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $53.31M. NAM has a circulating supply of 700.00M coins and a max supply of 1.05B NAM.
Namada Stats
What is the market cap of Namada?
The current market cap of Namada is $35.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Namada?
Currently, 233.46M of NAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.90M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 57.19%.
What is the current price of Namada?
The price of 1 Namada currently costs $0.05.
How many Namada are there?
The current circulating supply of Namada is 700.00M. This is the total amount of NAM that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Namada?
Namada (NAM) currently ranks 810 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 35.91M
57.19 %
#810
$ 11.90M
700,000,000
recent research
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.
Research
Meta-aggregators like Titan and Kamino Swap improve price execution for users, making the Solana swapping landscape more competitive. Jupiter has incorporated meta-aggregation features into its latest routing engine to keep users on its front end (own the user, own the flow). At large, teams are treating swaps as a commoditized complement, offering incredibly cheap or free swaps to own the end-user and increase demand for high-margin product offerings (multi-product DeFi). On another note, the divergence in the concentration of aggregator volume between DEXs suggests increased specialization at the DEX layer by asset type.