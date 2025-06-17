nam

NamadaNAM

Live Namada price updates and the latest Namada news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.051

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.07

VS
USD
BTC

The live Namada price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $11.90M. The table above accurately updates our NAM price in real time. The price of NAM is down -10.03% since last hour, up 57.19% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $53.31M. NAM has a circulating supply of 700.00M coins and a max supply of 1.05B NAM.

Namada Stats

What is the market cap of Namada?

The current market cap of Namada is $35.91M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Namada?

Currently, 233.46M of NAM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $11.90M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 57.19%.

What is the current price of Namada?

The price of 1 Namada currently costs $0.05.

How many Namada are there?

The current circulating supply of Namada is 700.00M. This is the total amount of NAM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Namada?

Namada (NAM) currently ranks 810 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 35.91M

57.19 %

Market Cap Rank

#810

24H Volume

$ 11.90M

Circulating Supply

700,000,000

latest Namada news