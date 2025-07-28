$0.054 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.05 24h high $0.12

The live Naoris Protocol price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 15.35M. The table above accurately updates our NAORIS price in real time. The price of NAORIS is down -2.61% since last hour, down -55.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 216.13M. NAORIS has a circulating supply of 599.26M coins and a max supply of 4.00B NAORIS .