$0.054

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.05

24h high

$0.12

The live Naoris Protocol price today is $0.05 with a 24-hour trading volume of $15.35M. The table above accurately updates our NAORIS price in real time. The price of NAORIS is down -2.61% since last hour, down -55.23% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $216.13M. NAORIS has a circulating supply of 599.26M coins and a max supply of 4.00B NAORIS.

Naoris Protocol Stats

What is the market cap of Naoris Protocol?

The current market cap of Naoris Protocol is $31.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Naoris Protocol?

Currently, 284.10M of NAORIS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $15.35M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -55.23%.

What is the current price of Naoris Protocol?

The price of 1 Naoris Protocol currently costs $0.05.

How many Naoris Protocol are there?

The current circulating supply of Naoris Protocol is 599.26M. This is the total amount of NAORIS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Naoris Protocol?

Naoris Protocol (NAORIS) currently ranks 1018 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 31.79M

-55.23 %

Market Cap Rank

#1018

24H Volume

$ 15.35M

Circulating Supply

600,000,000

