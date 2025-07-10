nasdaq420

$0.00838

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.006

24h high

$0.009

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nasdaq420 price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $202.78K. The table above accurately updates our NASDAQ420 price in real time. The price of NASDAQ420 is up 1.83% since last hour, up 34.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.38M. NASDAQ420 has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B NASDAQ420.

Nasdaq420 Stats

What is the market cap of Nasdaq420?

The current market cap of Nasdaq420 is $8.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nasdaq420?

Currently, 24.19M of NASDAQ420 were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $202.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 34.33%.

What is the current price of Nasdaq420?

The price of 1 Nasdaq420 currently costs $0.008.

How many Nasdaq420 are there?

The current circulating supply of Nasdaq420 is 1.00B. This is the total amount of NASDAQ420 that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nasdaq420?

Nasdaq420 (NASDAQ420) currently ranks 1733 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 8.76M

34.33 %

Market Cap Rank

#1733

24H Volume

$ 202.78K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

