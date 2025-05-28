nati

$0.000000599

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0000006

24h high

$0.0000007

VS
USD
BTC

The live IlluminatiCoin price today is $0.0000006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.83K. The table above accurately updates our NATI price in real time. The price of NATI is down -9.65% since last hour, down -7.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.77M. NATI has a circulating supply of 33.00T coins and a max supply of 33.00T NATI.

IlluminatiCoin Stats

What is the market cap of IlluminatiCoin?

The current market cap of IlluminatiCoin is $19.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of IlluminatiCoin?

Currently, 98.19B of NATI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $58.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.01%.

What is the current price of IlluminatiCoin?

The price of 1 IlluminatiCoin currently costs $0.0000006.

How many IlluminatiCoin are there?

The current circulating supply of IlluminatiCoin is 33.00T. This is the total amount of NATI that is available.

What is the relative popularity of IlluminatiCoin?

IlluminatiCoin (NATI) currently ranks 1211 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 19.76M

-7.01 %

Market Cap Rank

#1211

24H Volume

$ 58.83K

Circulating Supply

33,000,000,000,000

