IlluminatiCoinNATI
Live IlluminatiCoin price updates and the latest IlluminatiCoin news.
price
sponsored by
$0.000000599
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0000006
24h high
$0.0000007
The live IlluminatiCoin price today is $0.0000006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $58.83K. The table above accurately updates our NATI price in real time. The price of NATI is down -9.65% since last hour, down -7.01% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $19.77M. NATI has a circulating supply of 33.00T coins and a max supply of 33.00T NATI.
IlluminatiCoin Stats
What is the market cap of IlluminatiCoin?
The current market cap of IlluminatiCoin is $19.76M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of IlluminatiCoin?
Currently, 98.19B of NATI were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $58.83K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.01%.
What is the current price of IlluminatiCoin?
The price of 1 IlluminatiCoin currently costs $0.0000006.
How many IlluminatiCoin are there?
The current circulating supply of IlluminatiCoin is 33.00T. This is the total amount of NATI that is available.
What is the relative popularity of IlluminatiCoin?
IlluminatiCoin (NATI) currently ranks 1211 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 19.76M
-7.01 %
#1211
$ 58.83K
33,000,000,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Suilend has grown into the top money market and liquid staking provider on Sui. STEAMM, Suilend’s Superfluid AMM, presents a compelling avenue for growing market share within Sui’s DEX landscape and revenue generation for the protocol. Suilend’s multi-product suite position it well for owning market share across key verticals. While current metrics across the Sui ecosystem are likely inflated due to Sui Foundation incentive programs, SEND trades at amongst the lowest multiples in the lend/borrow sector, suggesting that a bull case for continued growth in the ecosystem may be mispriced.
by Luke Leasure
/
Research
Pump.fun launched in direct response to the Solana memecoin boom of early 2024 and was introduced as a fair-launch platform to address the issues with memecoin presales, insider and celebrity influence, and rugpulls.
by Danny K
/