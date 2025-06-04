Nation3NATION
price
$55.7
$0
(0%)
24h low
$55.70
24h high
$55.70
The live Nation3 price today is $55.70 with a 24-hour trading volume of $52.19. The table above accurately updates our NATION price in real time. The price of NATION is % since last hour, % since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $2.34M. NATION has a circulating supply of 41.06K coins and a max supply of 42.07K NATION.
Nation3 Stats
What is the market cap of Nation3?
The current market cap of Nation3 is $2.29M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Nation3?
Currently, 0.94 of NATION were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $52.19 have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0%.
What is the current price of Nation3?
The price of 1 Nation3 currently costs $55.70.
How many Nation3 are there?
The current circulating supply of Nation3 is 41.06K. This is the total amount of NATION that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Nation3?
Nation3 (NATION) currently ranks 1473 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 2.29M
%
#1473
$ 52.19
41,000
