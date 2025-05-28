NATIX NetworkNATIX
Live NATIX Network price updates and the latest NATIX Network news.
price
$0.00157
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.001
24h high
$0.002
The live NATIX Network price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.42M. The table above accurately updates our NATIX price in real time. The price of NATIX is up 0.95% since last hour, up 9.52% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $156.93M. NATIX has a circulating supply of 21.37B coins and a max supply of 99.73B NATIX.
NATIX Network Stats
What is the market cap of NATIX Network?
The current market cap of NATIX Network is $33.64M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of NATIX Network?
Currently, 2.17B of NATIX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.42M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 9.52%.
What is the current price of NATIX Network?
The price of 1 NATIX Network currently costs $0.002.
How many NATIX Network are there?
The current circulating supply of NATIX Network is 21.37B. This is the total amount of NATIX that is available.
What is the relative popularity of NATIX Network?
NATIX Network (NATIX) currently ranks 915 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 33.64M
9.52 %
#915
$ 3.42M
21,000,000,000
