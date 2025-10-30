NavcoinNAV
The live Navcoin price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $90.72K. The table above accurately updates our NAV price in real time. The price of NAV is up 15.30% since last hour, up 66.04% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is . NAV has a circulating supply of 77.02M coins and a max supply of NAV.
Navcoin Stats
What is the market cap of Navcoin?
The current market cap of Navcoin is $6.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Navcoin?
Currently, 1.06M of NAV were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $90.72K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 66.04%.
What is the current price of Navcoin?
The price of 1 Navcoin currently costs $0.09.
How many Navcoin are there?
The current circulating supply of Navcoin is 77.02M. This is the total amount of NAV that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Navcoin?
Navcoin (NAV) currently ranks 1690 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
Flying Tulip's perpetual put option provides real principal protection, but investors must pay a valuation premium today for products that have to be built over the next 24 months. This structure works best as a stablecoin substitute where the put allows continuous monitoring—accept opportunity cost in exchange for asymmetric upside if the team executes on its ambitious cross-collateral architecture.
Monad is a new Layer 1 blockchain designed as a high performance, EVM-compatible platform.
