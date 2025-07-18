NAWS.AINAWS
The live NAWS.AI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.01M. The table above accurately updates our NAWS price in real time. The price of NAWS is up 123.95% since last hour, up 245.93% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $116.26M. NAWS has a circulating supply of 2.00B coins and a max supply of 10.00B NAWS.
What is the market cap of NAWS.AI?
The current market cap of NAWS.AI is $26.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of NAWS.AI?
Currently, 172.73M of NAWS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.01M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 245.93%.
What is the current price of NAWS.AI?
The price of 1 NAWS.AI currently costs $0.01.
How many NAWS.AI are there?
The current circulating supply of NAWS.AI is 2.00B. This is the total amount of NAWS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of NAWS.AI?
NAWS.AI (NAWS) currently ranks 1133 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 26.46M
245.93 %
#1133
$ 2.01M
2,000,000,000
