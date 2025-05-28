naym

price

$0.0337

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.03

24h high

$0.04

The live Naym price today is $0.03 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1.69M. The table above accurately updates our NAYM price in real time. The price of NAYM is down -2.75% since last hour, up 6.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $33.74M. NAYM has a circulating supply of 185.23M coins and a max supply of 1.00B NAYM.

Naym Stats

What is the market cap of Naym?

The current market cap of Naym is $6.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Naym?

Currently, 50.00M of NAYM were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $1.69M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.55%.

What is the current price of Naym?

The price of 1 Naym currently costs $0.03.

How many Naym are there?

The current circulating supply of Naym is 185.23M. This is the total amount of NAYM that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Naym?

Naym (NAYM) currently ranks 1720 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 6.32M

6.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#1720

24H Volume

$ 1.69M

Circulating Supply

190,000,000

