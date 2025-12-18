NuritopiaNBLU
Live Nuritopia price updates and the latest Nuritopia news.
price
sponsored by
$0.0025
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.004
24h high
$0.004
The live Nuritopia price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $79.31K. The table above accurately updates our NBLU price in real time. The price of NBLU is up 5.89% since last hour, up 35.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.48M. NBLU has a circulating supply of 1.64B coins and a max supply of 5.00B NBLU.
Nuritopia Stats
What is the market cap of Nuritopia?
The current market cap of Nuritopia is $5.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Nuritopia?
Currently, 31.77M of NBLU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $79.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 35.72%.
What is the current price of Nuritopia?
The price of 1 Nuritopia currently costs $0.002.
How many Nuritopia are there?
The current circulating supply of Nuritopia is 1.64B. This is the total amount of NBLU that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Nuritopia?
Nuritopia (NBLU) currently ranks 1568 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 5.55M
35.72 %
#1568
$ 79.31K
1,600,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Perp DEX design has been a sequence of compromises: AMM perps preserved Ethereum composability but concentrated LP risk, hybrids regained CEX-like latency with onchain settlement, and specialized chains delivered fully onchain CLOB performance while isolating liquidity away from Ethereum’s $122B DeFi collateral. ZKsync Atlas is the next step, enabling sub-second proof finality and cross-domain margin so venues like Grvt and Lighter can access L1-native collateral without bridging, shifting the competitive axis from pure speed to unified liquidity.
/
Research
Daylight Energy (FKA React Energy), has secured $75M in new financing to accelerate deployment of distributed energy infrastructure, including $15M in equity and a $60M project development facility. This capital structure mirrors the protocol's design by separating growth capital from infrastructure financing. The company currently operates across a handful of US states including Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, and Pennsylvania, installing solar panels, batteries, and smart devices through Energy Subscriptions with no upfront cost to homeowners.
/