nblu

NuritopiaNBLU

Live Nuritopia price updates and the latest Nuritopia news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0025

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.004

24h high

$0.004

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nuritopia price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $79.31K. The table above accurately updates our NBLU price in real time. The price of NBLU is up 5.89% since last hour, up 35.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.48M. NBLU has a circulating supply of 1.64B coins and a max supply of 5.00B NBLU.

Nuritopia Stats

What is the market cap of Nuritopia?

The current market cap of Nuritopia is $5.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nuritopia?

Currently, 31.77M of NBLU were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $79.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 35.72%.

What is the current price of Nuritopia?

The price of 1 Nuritopia currently costs $0.002.

How many Nuritopia are there?

The current circulating supply of Nuritopia is 1.64B. This is the total amount of NBLU that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nuritopia?

Nuritopia (NBLU) currently ranks 1568 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.55M

35.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#1568

24H Volume

$ 79.31K

Circulating Supply

1,600,000,000

latest Nuritopia news