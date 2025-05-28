New BitSharesNBS
Live New BitShares price updates and the latest New BitShares news.
price
$0.00224
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.002
24h high
$0.003
The live New BitShares price today is $0.002 with a 24-hour trading volume of $75.78K. The table above accurately updates our NBS price in real time. The price of NBS is down -5.77% since last hour, down -17.84% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.05M. NBS has a circulating supply of 3.11B coins and a max supply of 3.60B NBS.
New BitShares Stats
What is the market cap of New BitShares?
The current market cap of New BitShares is $7.32M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of New BitShares?
Currently, 33.87M of NBS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $75.78K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -17.84%.
What is the current price of New BitShares?
The price of 1 New BitShares currently costs $0.002.
How many New BitShares are there?
The current circulating supply of New BitShares is 3.11B. This is the total amount of NBS that is available.
What is the relative popularity of New BitShares?
New BitShares (NBS) currently ranks 991 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 7.32M
-17.84 %
#991
$ 75.78K
3,100,000,000
