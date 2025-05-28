ncdt

The live nuco.cloud price today is $0.36 with a 24-hour trading volume of $435.43K. The table above accurately updates our NCDT price in real time. The price of NCDT is down -0.42% since last hour, down -7.55% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $17.91M. NCDT has a circulating supply of 33.51M coins and a max supply of 50.00M NCDT.

nuco.cloud Stats

What is the market cap of nuco.cloud?

The current market cap of nuco.cloud is $12.07M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of nuco.cloud?

Currently, 1.22M of NCDT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $435.43K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -7.55%.

What is the current price of nuco.cloud?

The price of 1 nuco.cloud currently costs $0.36.

How many nuco.cloud are there?

The current circulating supply of nuco.cloud is 33.51M. This is the total amount of NCDT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of nuco.cloud?

nuco.cloud (NCDT) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.07M

-7.55 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 435.43K

Circulating Supply

34,000,000

