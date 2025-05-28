nd

$0.000486

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0002

24h high

$0.0005

The live Nemesis Downfall price today is $0.0005 with a 24-hour trading volume of $460.54K. The table above accurately updates our ND price in real time. The price of ND is up 57.78% since last hour, up 142.97% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.72M. ND has a circulating supply of 5.99B coins and a max supply of 20.00B ND.

Nemesis Downfall Stats

What is the market cap of Nemesis Downfall?

The current market cap of Nemesis Downfall is $3.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nemesis Downfall?

Currently, 947.25M of ND were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $460.54K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 142.97%.

What is the current price of Nemesis Downfall?

The price of 1 Nemesis Downfall currently costs $0.0005.

How many Nemesis Downfall are there?

The current circulating supply of Nemesis Downfall is 5.99B. This is the total amount of ND that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nemesis Downfall?

Nemesis Downfall (ND) currently ranks 1724 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.11M

142.97 %

Market Cap Rank

#1724

24H Volume

$ 460.54K

Circulating Supply

6,000,000,000

