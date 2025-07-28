NDQ666NDQ
Live NDQ666 price updates and the latest NDQ666 news.
price
$0.00956
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.009
24h high
$0.01
The live NDQ666 price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.61M. The table above accurately updates our NDQ price in real time. The price of NDQ is down -3.46% since last hour, up 5.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $9.56M. NDQ has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B NDQ.
NDQ666 Stats
What is the market cap of NDQ666?
The current market cap of NDQ666 is $9.58M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of NDQ666?
Currently, 273.36M of NDQ were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.61M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 5.82%.
What is the current price of NDQ666?
The price of 1 NDQ666 currently costs $0.01.
How many NDQ666 are there?
The current circulating supply of NDQ666 is 1.00B. This is the total amount of NDQ that is available.
What is the relative popularity of NDQ666?
NDQ666 (NDQ) currently ranks 1738 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 9.58M
5.82 %
#1738
$ 2.61M
1,000,000,000
