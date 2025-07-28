$0.00956 $0 ( 0 %) 24h low $0.009 24h high $0.01

The live NDQ666 price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 2.61M. The table above accurately updates our NDQ price in real time. The price of NDQ is down -3.46% since last hour, up 5.82% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $ 9.56M. NDQ has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B NDQ .