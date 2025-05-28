neet

The live Not in Employment, Education, or Training price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.33M. The table above accurately updates our NEET price in real time. The price of NEET is down -6.02% since last hour, up 10.17% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $8.11M. NEET has a circulating supply of 999.95M coins and a max supply of 999.95M NEET.

Not in Employment, Education, or Training Stats

What is the market cap of Not in Employment, Education, or Training?

The current market cap of Not in Employment, Education, or Training is $8.14M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Not in Employment, Education, or Training?

Currently, 410.74M of NEET were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.33M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 10.17%.

What is the current price of Not in Employment, Education, or Training?

The price of 1 Not in Employment, Education, or Training currently costs $0.008.

How many Not in Employment, Education, or Training are there?

The current circulating supply of Not in Employment, Education, or Training is 999.95M. This is the total amount of NEET that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Not in Employment, Education, or Training?

Not in Employment, Education, or Training (NEET) currently ranks 1728 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.14M

10.17 %

Market Cap Rank

#1728

24H Volume

$ 3.33M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

