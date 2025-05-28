neiro

$0.000562

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.0005

24h high

$0.0006

The live Neiro price today is $0.0006 with a 24-hour trading volume of $154.45M. The table above accurately updates our NEIRO price in real time. The price of NEIRO is up 1.11% since last hour, up 4.72% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $236.52M. NEIRO has a circulating supply of 420.69B coins and a max supply of 420.69B NEIRO.

Neiro Stats

What is the market cap of Neiro?

The current market cap of Neiro is $236.61M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Neiro?

Currently, 274.72B of NEIRO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $154.45M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.72%.

What is the current price of Neiro?

The price of 1 Neiro currently costs $0.0006.

How many Neiro are there?

The current circulating supply of Neiro is 420.69B. This is the total amount of NEIRO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Neiro?

Neiro (NEIRO) currently ranks 280 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 236.61M

4.72 %

Market Cap Rank

#280

24H Volume

$ 154.45M

Circulating Supply

420,000,000,000

