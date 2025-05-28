Nemo SumNEMO
Live Nemo Sum price updates and the latest Nemo Sum news.
$0.0107
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.01
24h high
$0.01
The live Nemo Sum price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $286.03K. The table above accurately updates our NEMO price in real time. The price of NEMO is down -4.85% since last hour, down -0.13% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $10.45M. NEMO has a circulating supply of 943.83M coins and a max supply of 978.73M NEMO.
Nemo Sum Stats
What is the market cap of Nemo Sum?
The current market cap of Nemo Sum is $10.52M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Nemo Sum?
Currently, 26.80M of NEMO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $286.03K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.13%.
What is the current price of Nemo Sum?
The price of 1 Nemo Sum currently costs $0.01.
How many Nemo Sum are there?
The current circulating supply of Nemo Sum is 943.83M. This is the total amount of NEMO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Nemo Sum?
Nemo Sum (NEMO) currently ranks 1742 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 10.52M
-0.13 %
#1742
$ 286.03K
940,000,000
