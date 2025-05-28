neon

Live Neon price updates and the latest Neon news.

price

$0.141

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.13

24h high

$0.15

The live Neon price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.37M. The table above accurately updates our NEON price in real time. The price of NEON is down -0.57% since last hour, up 4.71% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $141.25M. NEON has a circulating supply of 239.47M coins and a max supply of 1.00B NEON.

Neon Stats

What is the market cap of Neon?

The current market cap of Neon is $33.85M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Neon?

Currently, 16.77M of NEON were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 4.71%.

What is the current price of Neon?

The price of 1 Neon currently costs $0.14.

How many Neon are there?

The current circulating supply of Neon is 239.47M. This is the total amount of NEON that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Neon?

Neon (NEON) currently ranks 908 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 33.85M

4.71 %

Market Cap Rank

#908

24H Volume

$ 2.37M

Circulating Supply

240,000,000

