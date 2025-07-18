NERO ChainNERO
$0.02
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.02
24h high
$0.02
The live NERO Chain price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $20.68M. The table above accurately updates our NERO price in real time. The price of NERO is up 6.64% since last hour, up 12.62% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $200.45M. NERO has a circulating supply of 1.29B coins and a max supply of 10.00B NERO.
NERO Chain Stats
What is the market cap of NERO Chain?
The current market cap of NERO Chain is $26.42M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of NERO Chain?
Currently, 1.03B of NERO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $20.68M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.62%.
What is the current price of NERO Chain?
The price of 1 NERO Chain currently costs $0.02.
How many NERO Chain are there?
The current circulating supply of NERO Chain is 1.29B. This is the total amount of NERO that is available.
What is the relative popularity of NERO Chain?
NERO Chain (NERO) currently ranks 1121 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
$ 26.42M
12.62 %
#1121
$ 20.68M
1,300,000,000
