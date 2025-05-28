neroboss

$0.0115

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.008

24h high

$0.02

The live Neroboss price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $3.42M. The table above accurately updates our NEROBOSS price in real time. The price of NEROBOSS is down -4.98% since last hour, up 31.98% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.55M. NEROBOSS has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B NEROBOSS.

Neroboss Stats

What is the market cap of Neroboss?

The current market cap of Neroboss is $12.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Neroboss?

Currently, 296.39M of NEROBOSS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $3.42M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 31.98%.

What is the current price of Neroboss?

The price of 1 Neroboss currently costs $0.01.

How many Neroboss are there?

The current circulating supply of Neroboss is 1.00B. This is the total amount of NEROBOSS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Neroboss?

Neroboss (NEROBOSS) currently ranks 1741 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 12.11M

31.98 %

Market Cap Rank

#1741

24H Volume

$ 3.42M

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

