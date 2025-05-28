neuros

$0.181

24h low

$0.09

24h high

$0.21

The live Shockwaves price today is $0.18 with a 24-hour trading volume of $2.29M. The table above accurately updates our NEUROS price in real time. The price of NEUROS is up 2.94% since last hour, up 81.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $18.06M. NEUROS has a circulating supply of 30.92M coins and a max supply of 100.00M NEUROS.

Shockwaves Stats

What is the market cap of Shockwaves?

The current market cap of Shockwaves is $5.55M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Shockwaves?

Currently, 12.67M of NEUROS were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $2.29M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 81.20%.

What is the current price of Shockwaves?

The price of 1 Shockwaves currently costs $0.18.

How many Shockwaves are there?

The current circulating supply of Shockwaves is 30.92M. This is the total amount of NEUROS that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Shockwaves?

Shockwaves (NEUROS) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 5.55M

81.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 2.29M

Circulating Supply

31,000,000

