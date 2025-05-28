newo

price

$0.0158

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.02

The live New Order price today is $0.02 with a 24-hour trading volume of $103.57K. The table above accurately updates our NEWO price in real time. The price of NEWO is down -21.38% since last hour, up 12.07% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $12.66M. NEWO has a circulating supply of 169.70M coins and a max supply of 800.00M NEWO.

New Order Stats

What is the market cap of New Order?

The current market cap of New Order is $3.66M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of New Order?

Currently, 6.54M of NEWO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $103.57K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 12.07%.

What is the current price of New Order?

The price of 1 New Order currently costs $0.02.

How many New Order are there?

The current circulating supply of New Order is 169.70M. This is the total amount of NEWO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of New Order?

New Order (NEWO) currently ranks 1729 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 3.66M

12.07 %

Market Cap Rank

#1729

24H Volume

$ 103.57K

Circulating Supply

170,000,000

