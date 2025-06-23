Newton ProtocolNEWT
Live Newton Protocol price updates and the latest Newton Protocol news.
price
sponsored by
$0.481
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.47
24h high
$0.82
The live Newton Protocol price today is $0.48 with a 24-hour trading volume of $681.47M. The table above accurately updates our NEWT price in real time. The price of NEWT is down -0.68% since last hour, down -3.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $481.35M. NEWT has a circulating supply of 215.00M coins and a max supply of 1.00B NEWT.
Newton Protocol Stats
What is the market cap of Newton Protocol?
The current market cap of Newton Protocol is $103.31M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of Newton Protocol?
Currently, 1.42B of NEWT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $681.47M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -3.33%.
What is the current price of Newton Protocol?
The price of 1 Newton Protocol currently costs $0.48.
How many Newton Protocol are there?
The current circulating supply of Newton Protocol is 215.00M. This is the total amount of NEWT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of Newton Protocol?
Newton Protocol (NEWT) currently ranks 436 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 103.31M
-3.33 %
#436
$ 681.47M
220,000,000
Decoding crypto and the markets. Daily, with Byron Gilliam.
recent research
Research
Content Delivery Networks (CDNs) represent low-hanging fruit in a massive market ripe for Web3-driven disruption. The global CDN market was valued at ~$28B in 2024, and is projected to surpass $140B by 2034, (18.75% CAGR) underscoring the immense demand for efficient content delivery.
/
Research
Kamino has evolved into a full-stack asset scaling suite with V2: unlocking new markets, improving capital efficiency, and catering to various risk profiles. We believe it is best positioned to become the credit backbone of Solana as the ecosystem matures. Simply put, KMNO remains our highest-conviction bet in the Solana ecosystem. This report lays out our thesis.