Galaxy sits at the intersection of two defining cycles in crypto and AI. Digital Assets is Galaxy’s institutional crypto franchise, spanning trading, lending, and asset management and infrastructure solutions. Helios is the company’s contracted AI HPC data center buildout, positioning Galaxy for a multi year ramp in longer duration infrastructure cash flows. Treasury and Corporate is a volatile sleeve of crypto and venture exposures that can amplify earnings swings and complicate valuation. We view this mix as both the opportunity and the challenge. It creates a rare one ticker barbell on crypto activity and contracted AI infrastructure cash flows, but it also adds complexity that can obscure earnings and delay a clean sum of the parts rerating.