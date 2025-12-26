nex

$0.145

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.14

24h high

$0.15

VS
USD
BTC

The live Nexora price today is $0.14 with a 24-hour trading volume of $93.02K. The table above accurately updates our NEX price in real time. The price of NEX is down -0.04% since last hour, down -1.20% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $14.48M. NEX has a circulating supply of 56.00M coins and a max supply of 100.00M NEX.

Nexora Stats

What is the market cap of Nexora?

The current market cap of Nexora is $8.11M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of Nexora?

Currently, 642.58K of NEX were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $93.02K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -1.20%.

What is the current price of Nexora?

The price of 1 Nexora currently costs $0.14.

How many Nexora are there?

The current circulating supply of Nexora is 56.00M. This is the total amount of NEX that is available.

What is the relative popularity of Nexora?

Nexora (NEX) currently ranks 1362 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 8.11M

-1.20 %

Market Cap Rank

#1362

24H Volume

$ 93.02K

Circulating Supply

56,000,000

