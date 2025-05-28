nfp

NFPromptNFP

Live NFPrompt price updates and the latest NFPrompt news.

price

sponsored by

Blockworks Research

$0.0883

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.08

24h high

$0.09

VS
USD
BTC

The live NFPrompt price today is $0.09 with a 24-hour trading volume of $4.37M. The table above accurately updates our NFP price in real time. The price of NFP is up 0.15% since last hour, up 0.43% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $88.33M. NFP has a circulating supply of 441.84M coins and a max supply of 1.00B NFP.

NFPrompt Stats

What is the market cap of NFPrompt?

The current market cap of NFPrompt is $39.05M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NFPrompt?

Currently, 49.51M of NFP were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $4.37M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 0.43%.

What is the current price of NFPrompt?

The price of 1 NFPrompt currently costs $0.09.

How many NFPrompt are there?

The current circulating supply of NFPrompt is 441.84M. This is the total amount of NFP that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NFPrompt?

NFPrompt (NFP) currently ranks 832 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

market data

Market Cap

$ 39.05M

0.43 %

Market Cap Rank

#832

24H Volume

$ 4.37M

Circulating Supply

440,000,000

latest NFPrompt news