$0.000000435
$0
(0%)
24h low
$0.0000004
24h high
$0.0000004
The live APENFT price today is $0.0000004 with a 24-hour trading volume of $62.20M. The table above accurately updates our NFT price in real time. The price of NFT is up 0.15% since last hour, down -0.33% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $434.75M. NFT has a circulating supply of 990.11T coins and a max supply of 999.99T NFT.
APENFT Stats
What is the market cap of APENFT?
The current market cap of APENFT is $430.46M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.
What is the current trading activity of APENFT?
Currently, 143.07T of NFT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $62.20M have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -0.33%.
What is the current price of APENFT?
The price of 1 APENFT currently costs $0.0000004.
How many APENFT are there?
The current circulating supply of APENFT is 990.11T. This is the total amount of NFT that is available.
What is the relative popularity of APENFT?
APENFT (NFT) currently ranks 190 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.
market data
$ 430.46M
-0.33 %
#190
$ 62.20M
990,000,000,000,000
