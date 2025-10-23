nftxbt

The live nftxbt by Virtuals price today is $0.008 with a 24-hour trading volume of $515.45K. The table above accurately updates our NFTXBT price in real time. The price of NFTXBT is down -3.51% since last hour, up 6.88% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $7.79M. NFTXBT has a circulating supply of 994.73M coins and a max supply of 994.73M NFTXBT.

nftxbt by Virtuals Stats

What is the market cap of nftxbt by Virtuals?

The current market cap of nftxbt by Virtuals is $7.79M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of nftxbt by Virtuals?

Currently, 65.84M of NFTXBT were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $515.45K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of 6.88%.

What is the current price of nftxbt by Virtuals?

The price of 1 nftxbt by Virtuals currently costs $0.008.

How many nftxbt by Virtuals are there?

The current circulating supply of nftxbt by Virtuals is 994.73M. This is the total amount of NFTXBT that is available.

What is the relative popularity of nftxbt by Virtuals?

nftxbt by Virtuals (NFTXBT) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

