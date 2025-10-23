niko

$0.0115

$0

(0%)

24h low

$0.01

24h high

$0.01

The live NikolAI price today is $0.01 with a 24-hour trading volume of $283.31K. The table above accurately updates our NIKO price in real time. The price of NIKO is down -3.83% since last hour, down -11.09% since yesterday. The live market cap, measured by multiplying the number of coins by the current price is $11.51M. NIKO has a circulating supply of 1.00B coins and a max supply of 1.00B NIKO.

What is the market cap of NikolAI?

The current market cap of NikolAI is $11.75M. A high market capitalization implies that the asset is highly valued by the market.

What is the current trading activity of NikolAI?

Currently, 24.62M of NIKO were traded within 24 hours of time. In other words, $283.31K have changed hands within the past 24 hours through trading. That's a change of -11.09%.

What is the current price of NikolAI?

The price of 1 NikolAI currently costs $0.01.

How many NikolAI are there?

The current circulating supply of NikolAI is 1.00B. This is the total amount of NIKO that is available.

What is the relative popularity of NikolAI?

NikolAI (NIKO) currently ranks 1743 among all known cryptocurrency assets. The popularity is based on relative market cap.

Market Cap

$ 11.75M

-11.09 %

Market Cap Rank

#1743

24H Volume

$ 283.31K

Circulating Supply

1,000,000,000

